COVID-19 testing required for UNL graduates to attend ceremony

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies May 7-8 at...
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies May 7-8 at Memorial Stadium and Pinnacle Bank Arena.(Craig Chandler | University Communication)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All University of Nebraska - Lincoln graduates are required to receive a negative COVID-19 test in the 1-3 days prior to their graduation ceremony.

Commencement ceremonies are being held in person May 7 and 8 at Memorial Stadium and Pinnacle Bank Arena.

READ MORE: University of Nebraska - Lincoln to hold in-person graduation ceremonies.

Graduates are required to get a test, regardless if they’ve been vaccinated. Face coverings and social distancing is also required by all those in attendance, including graduates and their guests.

Questions regarding testing can be sent to the COVID-19 Testing Team at covid19@unl.edu.

