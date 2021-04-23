COVID-19 testing required for UNL graduates to attend ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All University of Nebraska - Lincoln graduates are required to receive a negative COVID-19 test in the 1-3 days prior to their graduation ceremony.

Commencement ceremonies are being held in person May 7 and 8 at Memorial Stadium and Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Graduates are required to get a test, regardless if they’ve been vaccinated. Face coverings and social distancing is also required by all those in attendance, including graduates and their guests.

Questions regarding testing can be sent to the COVID-19 Testing Team at covid19@unl.edu.

