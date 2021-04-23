College World Series planning for 50% capacity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An NCAA spokesman confirmed to 6 News on Friday that the 50% capacity limit would apply to this year’s College World Series “unless local health department guidance dictates otherwise.”

The NCAA spokesman said that barring changes in health guidance at participating cities, the half-capacity rule would also apply to all other outdoor spring championships.

