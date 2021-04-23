Advertisement

College World Series planning for 50% capacity

NCAA College World Series
NCAA College World Series(NCAA)
By Ashly Richardson and Gina Dvorak
Apr. 23, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An NCAA spokesman confirmed to 6 News on Friday that the 50% capacity limit would apply to this year’s College World Series “unless local health department guidance dictates otherwise.”

The NCAA spokesman said that barring changes in health guidance at participating cities, the half-capacity rule would also apply to all other outdoor spring championships.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

