Clay’s Morning Forecast - Early showers give way to some peeks of sunshine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are seeing a few early morning showers, but those should be moving away from our area in just a few hours.

forecast (forecast)

Once that rain moves out, I’d love to say the sun is going to shine for the rest of the day, but everything I’m seeing this morning points the other way. I do think we’ll see some periods of sun shining through the clouds, but overall I would expect more clouds than sunshine in the sky. High temperatures near 60 still looks good for this afternoon. If we get an extended stretch of sunshine at any point today, it won’t hurt my feelings!

A front will come through tonight, but at this time, it looks like it’ll do so without any precipitation. We’ll see breezy N to NW winds Saturday, but highs will still be near 60. A warming trend is setting in by Sunday with some 70s likely. Monday will be the warmest day on the forecast coming in at 85.

We’re still watching a chance for some rain and storms on Tuesday evening and heading into Wednesday. With the latest data, the highest storm chances have trended a bit south of the south, but rain still looks rather likely.

