Advertisement

Woman used small town library’s Amazon account for personal shopping, investigators say

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALPARAISO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a small town librarian after authorities said she used the library’s Amazon account to buy a laptop, sports equipment, and college textbooks.

Investigators said that Lori Springer, 47, used an Amazon account specifically set up to purchase items for the library for the Village of Valparaiso to make more than $1,500 in unauthorized purchases, according to court documents filed in Saunders County. Instead, she purchased items for her children.

According to court records, Springer purchased more than $1,100 in college textbooks — and one of her children is attending college. Records also show she purchased $81 in sports equipment that “could be used to train a pitcher in softball” — and has a child who plays high school softball. The computer purchased on the account was valued at $345, and was missing from the library, documents state.

Investigators serving a search warrant on Springer’s home Thursday morning found the laptop and three of the textbooks purchased on the Amazon account. Springer said at the time that the sports equipment was at the library, the records state.

Springer was arrested and booked into the Saunders County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
Drill team member facing sexual assault charges
Dance team member accused of sexual assault
Stir Coves Concert Series is back starting June 18
Most kids positive for COVID-19 in Omaha daycare outbreak were symptomatic, health department reports
Mothers pleads for help for troubled son - 10PM
Mother pleads for help in preventing gang violence

Latest News

OPD bodycam video to be released
Omaha Police to release bodycam footage from fatal encounter in November
Nebraska police training, accountability measure advances
LB 669, if passed, would benefit Nebraska veterans and current service members in two ways.
Bill to help Nebraska veterans in higher education advances in legislature
Girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Iowa hog plant
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the state of Iowa challenging a 2019...
ACLU sues to challenge Iowa denial of transgender surgery