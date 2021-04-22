Woman used small town library’s Amazon account for personal shopping, investigators say

VALPARAISO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a small town librarian after authorities said she used the library’s Amazon account to buy a laptop, sports equipment, and college textbooks.

Investigators said that Lori Springer, 47, used an Amazon account specifically set up to purchase items for the library for the Village of Valparaiso to make more than $1,500 in unauthorized purchases, according to court documents filed in Saunders County. Instead, she purchased items for her children.

According to court records, Springer purchased more than $1,100 in college textbooks — and one of her children is attending college. Records also show she purchased $81 in sports equipment that “could be used to train a pitcher in softball” — and has a child who plays high school softball. The computer purchased on the account was valued at $345, and was missing from the library, documents state.

Investigators serving a search warrant on Springer’s home Thursday morning found the laptop and three of the textbooks purchased on the Amazon account. Springer said at the time that the sports equipment was at the library, the records state.

Springer was arrested and booked into the Saunders County Jail.

