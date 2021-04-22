Advertisement

Omaha Do Good week: Volunteers find new ways to give back during pandemic

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are over 600 nonprofits in Omaha working nonstop to meet the needs of people in the local community. Those groups are all coming together for Share Omaha’s Do Good week, and behind those organizations are countless volunteers.

Even through a pandemic, they are finding a way to give back to those most in need.

Grandma Aurora Bryant is 80 years young, and for the past 17 years, she’s been giving back to children in the community by going into the classroom.

“There are hundreds of children in Papillion La Vista that call me Grandma Bryant. I’m known as Grandma Bryant. No one knows my first name because it’s hard to pronounce,” volunteer Aurora Bryant said.

When the pandemic hit, her volunteering came to an abrupt halt. So she adapted. She starting sewing masks for children and their stuffed animals.

“I like to sew and I like to cook so I said I can do anything where I can sew.”

She’s not alone. Ivan used to go into nursing homes before the pandemic hit. He knew people still needed his help. So he made changes.

“So I picked up the telephone and said how are you doing this morning and what are you doing?” said Ivan Jackson, volunteer.

Countless volunteers have found a way to volunteer from home doing things as simple as packing a lunch for someone in need of a meal.

“We want people to be socially present yet socially distant,” said Chris Andersen, volunteer.

Nonprofits say those helping from home have made a world of difference. So much so that many are now adding permanent ways to virtually volunteer.

But many still need help from the community. And volunteers like grandma Bryant say once you do it, you won’t stop.

