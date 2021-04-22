Advertisement

Proposed Nebraska property tax cap stalls amid fierce resistance

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A proposal to cap Nebraska property tax increases at 3% stalled in the Legislature amid fierce opposition from allies of local governments, who cast it as an attack on local control.

Supporters of the bill fell four votes short of the 33 needed to overcome a filibuster.

The measure would have applied to school districts, counties, community colleges and other local governments that collect property taxes. Local governments could have continued to collect extra tax revenue stemming from the natural rise in home values, and the measure would have expired in 2027.

Property taxes are a perennial issue in the Legislature even though they’re levied by local governments and not the state.

