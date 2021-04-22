Omaha students can ride city buses free for a year, starting in May

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro Transit is implementing a pilot program that will let all elementary and high school students ride city buses for free for almost 13 months.

Starting May 10, all kindergarten through 12th-grade students can ride bus, MOBY, and ORBT around Omaha and surrounding areas during service hours at no charge. The K-12 Rides Free program will end June 1, 2022.

High school students will be required to show a valid student ID when boarding. Those who don’t have such identification can get one from Metro, according to Thursday’s news release.

Identification will not be required for youth attending elementary and middle schools.

The pilot program is designed to provide greater access to public transportation as the city’s education sector continues to grow — “and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change transportation needs around the region,” the release states.

OPS offered its support of the program.

“As Omaha Public Schools expands options for students throughout our district and prepares to open two new high schools, we enthusiastically support the opportunity Metro Transit is offering young people across our community,” OPS Superintendent, Dr. Cheryl Logan said in the release.

Metro officials say they’re happy to help give students “reliable access to education, jobs, and other opportunities throughout the Metro area.”

“K-12 Rides Free provides a great opportunity for us to continue to build strong community partnerships,” said Lauren Cencic, Metro’s CEO. “Our mission is to connect people, places, and opportunities through quality transit services, and the schools in our community are critical anchors in that mission.”

