LIVE: Omaha mayoral candidates Neary, Stothert debate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Challenger RJ Neary faces incumbent Jean Stothert in a mayoral debate at noon on Thursday at the Omaha Press Club.

RJ Neary is challenging Jean Stothert in the Omaha mayoral race. Election Day is Tuesday, May 11. (WOWT)

Stothert and Neary earned their spots on the ballot after coming in first and second in the primary election earlier this month. Before you cast your vote on Tuesday, May 11, hear what the candidates have to say about issues important to Omaha.

Thursday’s debate will be moderated by 6 News Reporter Brian Mastre.

