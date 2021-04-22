Advertisement

LIVE: Omaha mayoral candidates Neary, Stothert debate

By WOWT 6 News
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Challenger RJ Neary faces incumbent Jean Stothert in a mayoral debate at noon on Thursday at the Omaha Press Club.

Watch the livestream of the debate above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

RJ Neary is challenging Jean Stothert in the Omaha mayoral race. Election Day is Tuesday, May 11.
RJ Neary is challenging Jean Stothert in the Omaha mayoral race. Election Day is Tuesday, May 11.(WOWT)

Stothert and Neary earned their spots on the ballot after coming in first and second in the primary election earlier this month. Before you cast your vote on Tuesday, May 11, hear what the candidates have to say about issues important to Omaha.

Thursday’s debate will be moderated by 6 News Reporter Brian Mastre.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
Drill team member facing sexual assault charges
Dance team member accused of sexual assault
Stir Coves Concert Series is back starting June 18
Most kids positive for COVID-19 in Omaha daycare outbreak were symptomatic, health department reports
Bellevue family affected by floods gets a surprised $800 cable bill

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order on...
Ricketts, Reynolds join governors’ letter to Biden on climate order
Student journalism bill fails
Nebraska lawmakers kill student journalist protection bill after filibuster
Gov. Ricketts declares Nebraska a ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary state’
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts attacks Biden’s gun control agenda, says it’s ‘just the beginning’