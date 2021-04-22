Advertisement

Omaha man dies in rollover crash

(WTVY)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old Omaha man died late Wednesday night after his Ford Explorer crossed a curbed median, hit a retaining wall, and overturned, pinning him under the vehicle.

Randy Rettele was driving westbound on Ed Creighton Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. when the one-vehicle crash occurred, according to a report from Omaha Police.

Rettele was alone in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

OPD is still investigating the crash.

