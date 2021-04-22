Omaha airport getting nonstop flights to New York

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - American Airlines announced this week that it plans to add direct flights between Omaha Eppley Airfield and LaGuardia Airport in New York City later this year.

Starting Nov. 2, flights will depart Omaha at 7:15 a.m. daily, arriving at 11:15 a.m. Return flights will leave New York at 7:15 p.m. and arrive at 9:41 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Airport Authority.

“The Omaha Airport Authority is pleased to see American Airlines’ continued investment in the Omaha community with this new nonstop service to New York City. New York has long been an important destination from Omaha, and this flight will help further connect both business and leisure travelers between our two cities,” said Steve McCoy, OAA chief development and information officer.

