Gummy vitamins recalled for possible metallic mesh

The recalled Vitafusion products from Church & Dwight include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell and MultiVites.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) - Church & Dwight is recalling certain gummy vitamins after two reports of customers finding metallic mesh in the products.

The items were manufactured between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

They were sold online and in stores between November and April.

The recalled Vitafusion products include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell and MultiVites.

Only bottles with certain lot codes and expiration dates are included in the recall.

A list of that identifying information is on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

