Girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Iowa hog plant

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Medical Examiners Office says a 17-year-old girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning after she helped clean a hog confinement building in Kossuth County.

Victoria Marie Parra-Lerdo died Monday night after being found unconscious at the rural Swea City facility, which she was helping to power wash and clean. The autopsy released Thursday said inadequate ventilation caused Parra-Lerdo to be overcome by the carbon monoxide fumes.

Parra-Lerdo’s mother owns the company that was hired to clean the facility.

