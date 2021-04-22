Advertisement

Douglas County ramping up vaccine rollout, extending clinic hours, walk-ins

Health officials announced several moves Wednesday to make the shot more easily accessible
By Tara Campbell
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In hopes of keeping up the COVID-19 vaccination momentum the Douglas County Health Department is making it even easier for everyone to a shot.

“The whole process for me went very, very smoothly,” said Michelle Winchell, who received her second shot of the vaccine Wednesday at the clinic on 35 and L Streets.

Making and appointment and getting there was no problem for Winchell. “Work was super flexible<’ she said. “I was able to come get the shot whenever I needed to. I had an appointment today.”

But not everyone has that kind of flexibility. “I work during the day and and I’m actually working in Lincoln so for me to get an early schedule would’ve been disruptive to work,” said Todd Lindstrom. He’s a painter, and is glad he was able to get later appointments.

“They gave me a late schedule, which was very convenient, and then when I got my first shot they gave me another late schedule for my second shot,” he said.

Douglas County Health officials want to give more people a chance at those later appointments; set to extend hours as well as open up more walk-ins.

“A walk-in was much more convenient. It made it a lot easier today,” said Bob Matulka. “The work schedule is super busy right now.” He and his 17-year-old son Austin both received their first shots Wednesday.

“His mother is high-risk so we just thought it was a good idea to eliminate all the potential problems,” said Matulka.

When asked how he feels about getting the shot, Austin said, “Well, I’m just glad that there’s one more person that safer. And I’m glad that I’m safe and that the people around me are safe.”

Teenagers are another primary focus with Douglas County Health working on plans to make the vaccine at local schools, as well as getting mobile clinics to libraries and places barber shops.

