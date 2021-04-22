David’s Evening Forecast - A few spotty showers, warming up for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a cold morning across the area as temperatures dipped into the mid and upper 20s leading to another freeze. After the cold start, sunshine and a south breeze helped to finally bring some warmer weather into the area. Temperatures jumped into the upper 50s around the metro, with highs near 60 in a few spots. Clouds are spreading this evening, and we will continue to see cloudy skies overnight. A few light showers are possible, but any rainfall will be light with minimal impacts. Temperatures in the 50s this evening will drop into the mid-40s by morning, no frost or freeze to worry about tonight!

We’ll continue to fight clouds at times on Friday, but a steady south wind will help the warm-up to continue. Temperatures should jump back into the middle 50s by Noon, with highs in the low 60s around the metro. We will see a cold front move through Friday night into Saturday, leading to a strong north breeze on Saturday. However, temperatures will not drop too much, with highs still near 60 degrees.

A bigger warm-up is on track for the second half of the weekend. Stronger south winds will kick in on Sunday, pushing temperatures in the 70s for much of Nebraska into Iowa. By Monday, it may feel a bit more like Summer as highs soar into the middle 80s around the metro. We’ll see an increase in humidity as well, setting the stage for a few thunderstorms by Tuesday as a cold front pushes into the area. While severe weather doesn’t appear likely at the moment, a few stronger storms are possible so stay tuned. Some shilly showers may linger into Wednesday morning behind that cold front.

