Dance team member accused of sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A member of a metro-area drill team is being accused of sexual assault by two younger members — making five victims so far.

More victims keep coming forward, and they’re just so young. Court documents state that victims who were 7, 9, 11, and 12 shared stories with investigators.

“Thankfully, everyone involved here — the victims — came forward under difficult circumstances. They were preyed upon by someone they thought was a friend — teammates,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said. “We’re thankful because we don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

The suspect is 23-year-old Brittianee Bates. She’s facing a number of sexual assault felonies after she was arrested in January.

Wednesday, two more youngsters said they were touched inappropriately by her during sleepovers. They are all part of the same female dance team, or drill team.

One girl remembers her putting on porn and saying she should do this to the other girls. Another girl said Bates described what they were doing as “playing house.”

According to one of the victims, when they questioned Bates about what was happening, she allegedly told them it was what she did at that age.

“It was at the defendant’s residence,” Kleine said. “She had befriended these younger teammates and the incidents occurred during the night.”

According to court records, some parents had been warning others, alleging this woman was a predator.

Bates remains in the Douglas County Jail on a $500,000 bond. She’s due back in court next week.

