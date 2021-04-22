Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Increasing clouds and a late day rain chance

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting out with a little frost out there this morning, but that should melt away rather quickly once the sun rises.

Skies are clear, but will be gradually filled with some clouds this afternoon. Even with the increase of clouds, I’m feeling pretty good about us reaching at least the mid 50s before the end of the day. On the forecast you’ll see a 60% chance of rain today, but that is mainly for after the sun sets tonight. It’s possible we see a late day spotty shower on either side of 5pm, but that should be rather isolated.

Any lingering showers wrap up very early Friday, and we’ll see clouds slowly clearing from west to east. So I do expect more of a partly cloudy sky by the end of the day. Highs break into the 60s for the first time this week!

I’m tracking a dry cold front to move through and knock our temperatures down just a touch on Saturday with highs back in the upper 50s. This is short lived, though, with a return to the 70s and even 80s by the start of next work week. We’ll be watching Tuesday for some thunderstorm chances.

