Advertisement

Biden to join NATO leaders at June 14 summit in Brussels

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus,...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders of NATO member countries plan to discuss tense ties with Russia and China, the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the future of the 30-nation military alliance at a summit in Belgium on June 14.

The meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels will be a face-to-face opportunity for Biden to rebuild relations with leaders from Europe and Canada that became strained under former President Donald Trump.

“This is a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday in a statement.

Stoltenberg said the meeting will focus on the security “challenges of today and tomorrow: Russia’s aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber-attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China.”

The meeting will take place as NATO-led troops leave Afghanistan, the alliance’s biggest and most challenging operation ever, with the aim of being gone by Sept. 11 at the latest. NATO allies activated the organization’s collective defense clause for the first and only time after the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington in 2001 to rally to the defense of the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
Drill team member facing sexual assault charges
Dance team member accused of sexual assault
Stir Coves Concert Series is back starting June 18
Most kids positive for COVID-19 in Omaha daycare outbreak were symptomatic, health department reports
Bellevue family affected by floods gets a surprised $800 cable bill

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Countering Biden, GOP pitches $568B for infrastructure
RJ Neary is challenging Jean Stothert in the Omaha mayoral race. Election Day is May 11.
LIVE: Omaha mayoral candidates Neary, Stothert debate
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
LIVE: Daunte Wright to be eulogized at Minneapolis funeral
Look for the rosy arch known as the Belt of Venus at sunset, then find the constellation Leo...
April 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA
Richardson says he was breaking into his own home he shares with his sister in Port Allen. He’d...
Police release body cam video of tasing encounter in Louisiana