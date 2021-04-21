Wednesday April 21 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass scheduling for Thursday’s vaccine clinic

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Sarpy/Cass taking appointments for Thursday clinic

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department is scheduling vaccinations for residents of Sarpy and Cass counties ages 16 and older, noting that participants must be 16 at the time of vaccination.

The clinic will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cass County Fairgrounds, located at 8420 144th St. in Weeping Water.

Douglas County daily cases update

DCHD reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, saying that a man in his 40s and another man in his 50s had died. The community death toll now stands at 696.

The local seven-day average is 117 cases.

The health department said it also confirmed an additional 132 positive cases of COVID-19, raising the community total to 69,832 cases. DCHD also reported that 62,445 Douglas County residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, area hospitals are at 81% capacity, up from 77%, with 280 beds available; ICU beds are at 75% capacity, up from 67%, with 84 beds available, the release states. Among those hospitalizations, 117 patients have COVID-19, and 34 of them are in the ICU, with 14 on ventilators.

The county is also monitoring seven more patients for COVID-19.

SCHOOLS UPDATE: DCHD also said in Wednesday’s news release that in the last two weeks, area K-12 schools have reported 106 COVID-19 cases — 89 students, 17 staff. Schools have also asked 202 people to quarantine and 252 to self-monitor.

Douglas County Health Director’s report

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour gave a report to the county Board of Health on Wednesday, stating the community was seeing 20 new cases per 100,000 people, and noting that health officials had a goal of 10 or below.

The positivity rate has risen to 7%, up from 6% last week, she said. Hospitals are also reporting more young people with COVID-19.

Dr. Pour said DCHD had confirmed 228 cases of variants’ in the county; a majority of them are the U.K. variant.

She said close to a million COVID-19 tests have been done here.

Douglas County vaccine report

To date, 433,099 vaccination doses have been administered in Douglas County, according to a report made to the Board of Health on Wednesday.

On average, the county has about 40,000 doses each week. But clinics are seeing a 5-15% “no show” rate.

In order to facilitate a higher rate of vaccination in the county, DCHD is working on ways to “bring the clinics to the people instead of the people coming to us.” Officials are considering expanding mobile clinics to libraries, beauty and barber shops, community centers, school parking lots, workplaces, and primary clinics.

MAIN CLINICS: DCHD is working to provide more evening hours at vaccination clinics, particularly the one at the 35th and L streets as well as the Nebraska Medicine clinic at 144th and Millard streets.

The Methodist Health System clinic at 114th Street and West Dodge Road will be taking walk-ins, starting Wednesday. “Walk-ins” are also still welcome at the Metro Community College North drive-through clinic.

Meanwhile, the clinic at Creighton’s Rasmussen center — which relies on faculty and students to keep running — plans to wrap up on May 8 ahead of the summer break.

NORTH OMAHA: Vaccinations can be scheduled at Heartland Family Services’ Intergenerational Campus, Abide Omaha, Omaha North High School, and at the NOAH Clinic.

SOUTH OMAHA: Vaccine doses are being administered at area packing plants via LaCasa del Pueblo.

Getting vaccine information to minority communities

In order to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in local minority communities, DCHD is planning to concentrate information distribution about the virus and the vaccine. The health department is planning panels with healthcare professionals, with will be posted to YouTube.

Healthcare workers will also be embedded in the Latino Center of the Midland and Supermercados to answer questions and address concerns.

DCHD is also teaming up with the Methodist Mobile Diabetes Van to have a presence among the city’s refugee population. That community presents different challenges and officials work to bridge gaps in language, technology, transportation, work hours, trust, and a general lack of information about how to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination.

Among other things, the health department needs interpreters. Meanwhile, plans for Saturday clinics at the Yates building continue.

Getting schools vaccinated

DCHD is also focused on schools and getting kids ages 16 and older vaccinated with Pfizer doses.

Partner with Children’s Hospital, the health department will be offering clinics at all OPS and Westside schools as well as Creighton Prep.

Iowa governor pushes COVID vaccine as demand lags in areas

(AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds is imploring Iowans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 but would not acknowledge that slowing demand for the shots is greatest in Republican parts of the state.

After 43 of Iowa’s 99 counties this week declined additional shipments of shots because of less consumer demand, Reynolds on Wednesday promoted vaccinations and said the state is concentrating efforts on trusted community leaders to help convince resistant Iowans to get the shots.

Reynolds focused on polls showing that young adults are more likely than older people to say they will not get vaccinated and sidestepped a question about polls showing that Republicans say they’re much less likely to get immunized.

