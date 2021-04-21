Advertisement

Stir Coves Concert Series is back starting June 18

(WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Making a return in June, the initial lineup for the Stir Cove Concert Series was announced by Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel on Tuesday.

This will be the 18th year after COVID-19 caused the 2020 series to be canceled.

Here is the Stir Cove Concert Series schedule (subject to change):

  • Little Big Town – Friday, June 18, tickets start at $65 (tickets will go on sale to the public on April 23)
  • Darius Rucker – Saturday, June 19, tickets start at $68 (tickets are currently on sale)
  • Jon Pardi – Saturday, June 26, tickets start at $55 (tickets will go on sale to the public on April 23)
  • Brothers Osborne - Saturday, August 14, tickets start at $49 (tickets are currently on sale)

General admission and VIP packages are available for all shows.

“The Stir Cove Concert Series has been entertaining our guests and the community for nearly two decades and it’s a tradition that we all missed dearly last year. As we celebrate the highly anticipated return of live shows and the unforgettable memories that concerts will bring, our priority will remain the health and safety of our guests and team members. We will continue to remain in compliance with the Iowa Governor’s executive orders, as well as applicable state and local directives.”

Thomas Roberts, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Harrah’s and Horseshoe Council Bluffs.

