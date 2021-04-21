Sarpy County approves maximum price of new jail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, Commissioners of the Sarpy County Board approved the price of $69.4 million for the new correctional center.

Officials say Sarpy expects an additional $10.5 million in expenses for architectural engineering, permits, utility extension fees, and furniture and fixtures for the facility which brings the total of the project to $79.9 million.

“Building a correctional center in a way that protects the public’s money has been one of our top objectives throughout this process,” said County Board Chairman Don Kelly. “With a guaranteed maximum price, we know what the final construction cost will be and we can avoid additional expenses from change orders and other unforeseen costs.”

The new jail will be on the northeast corner of 84th Street and Highway 370, which is currently the parking lot for the Sarpy County jail and the Sarpy County Courthouse.

Many county services were moved to the new Sarpy County 1102 Building for the loss of parking spaces and construction. But all court-related services are still at the Sapy Courthouse Campus.

In the new design, there is room for future expansion in areas. The design includes a 150,000-square-foot facility to house 362 inmates and will have a dedicated behavioral health unit, secure courtroom and video arraignment areas and space for educational and rehabilitative programming.

“This is an important project, and the fact we don’t have to raise property taxes to pay for it is a testament to the County Board’s fiscally conservative approach to budgeting,” Commissioner David Klug said. “We appreciate all of the due diligence and efforts of the county’s planning team, our Fiscal & Budget staff, and our design and construction partners. The new facility is going to meet the county’s needs now and far into the future.”

They say the construction manager for the project, JE Dunn, committed to building the facility for a guaranteed maximum price. Officials also say the project will be covered by Sinking and Inheritance Tax funds, which Sarpy has set aside for years.

According to Sarpy’s financial analysis, there is no need to raise the levy to pay for operational costs or construction. Sarpy County’s Fiscal & Budget Office estimates the annual debt service payment on the bonds will be $2.9 million and that will be paid with a portion of Sarpy’s existing levy.

It’s expected for construction to last until fall 2020 and the project expected to start in the next few days.

