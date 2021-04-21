Omaha’s racial justice leaders call Chauvin guilty verdict a step in continued battle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Those leading the way in the fight for racial justice are calling the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict a step in the right direction with a lot more work to be done

“To me, I’m just kind of numb with everything that’s been going so I’m just happy it happened,” said Marcey Yates, Executive Director of Culxr House in the heart of North Omaha.

A big part of the nonprofit’s mission is training people in how to properly demonstrate and they were on the frontline last May when Omaha erupted, pushing for peaceful protest.

“I’m just thankful to have been in a position to have had this space at that time,” said Yates, bolstered by the Chauvin guilty verdict.

“This wasn’t the system working, this was the people’s work. The people did so much to make this happen for one cop,” said Ja Keen Fox, a community organizer working closely with the Culxr House.

“I think black people and people all around are really struggling with how we celebrate in this moment,” he said, noting the weight of recent police shootings is firmly upon them.

“I have a lot of mixed emotions about verdicts like this, but I am celebrating in this particular case there is some semblance of justice for sure,” said Fox.

Both Fox and Yates say there is a lot more work to get done, the George Floyd protests paving the way.

“It should give hope to others that demonstration it does work, it may take a while. You may have to demonstrate more times than the initial reason you started demonstrated in the first place,” said Yates, very much committed to the fight for racial justice.

“Others should continue to learn how to engage in a community, learn how to demonstrate for the future because it doesn’t end here. We all know that.”

