Omaha’s First Responder Foundation race team ready to start the season

By Mike McKnight
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders know about getting to a scene fast.

The First Responder Foundation race team is ready to start the season. Three compact cars with four cylinder engines have been modified to complete on tracks around the area.

The team raises about $5,000 a year in winnings and donations. The drivers are professionals at racing into harm’s way and saving lives.

One is a police officer, another a security chief and Brad Lucas is an Omaha firefighter.

The First Responders Foundation Race Team was at the Foundation today for an interview with Mike McKnight of WOWT 6...

Posted by First Responders Foundation on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

“PTSD is a big thing and a lot of stuff gets taken home with us. So we get the support from here, from the Foundation. They put on programs for us,” said Lucas.

“So our wellness and resiliency programs and how to teach coping mechanisms for first responders is what the program is all about,” said Allen Batschelet, Foundation CEO.

Team Captain Jim Cahill made sure all three race cars carry photos of local heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. The drivers will take to the track about 20 times this year topped by a special race night on July 2 at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.

That’s when other first responders also get behind the wheel to raise money for the foundation.

