Nebraska patrol seizes 230 pounds of pot in 2 traffic stops

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers seized more than 230 pounds of marijuana and arrested four people in two separate traffic stops this week on Interstate 80.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said the first stop happened Monday afternoon near an exit between Lexington and Cozad.

After a police dog alerted to drugs, the trooper found 88 pounds of marijuana concealed in luggage in the pickup bed, along with THC items. Three people from Georgia were arrested.

On Tuesday, a trooper stopped a car near North Platte and found 146 pounds of marijuana. A man from Indiana was arrested in that case.

