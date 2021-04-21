Advertisement

Nebraska governor welcomes back national guardsmen

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Ricketts welcomed home seven national guardsmen who were reunited with their families after almost a full year of deployment.

This is the moment soldiers from eh 181st engineer detachment. A firefighter team returned from Romania. The men worked alongside Romanian allies to gain experience and a broader mutual understanding.

All of them left behind children, spouses, or parents. Family members, friends, and even Gov. Ricketts was there to welcome the crew back home.

”I had a good family support system behind me and they helped me through it and I’ve been there for them, just as much as they’ve been there for me, so coming home to them has definitely been an emotional roller coaster but one I wouldn’t miss for the world,” said Engine Operator Specialist, Nicholas Wimmer.

Gov. Ricketts thanked the men and their families for their service and say they helped proved the United States’ loyalty to allies.

