Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Another partly sunny and cool day Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Feeling like winter yet again Wednesday morning! Temperatures range from the upper-20s to the lower-30s, with even colder wind chills. Tracking a few isolated snow showers/flurries early Wednesday, but they are weakening as they rotate through our area.

Winds are kicking up Wednesday morning, with gusts up to 25 mph possible in the Metro.

Hour by hour wind gusts - Wednesday (WOWT)

Partly sunny skies are on tap again today, with highs warming back into the upper-40s. With clearer skies overnight, temperatures will plummet into the upper-20s and lower-30s, with widespread frost likely. Yet another Freeze Warning is in effect tonight through 9 AM Thursday.

Freeze Warning in effect again Wednesday night into Thursday morning (WOWT)

We’ll start Thursday with sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day as highs warm into the mid to upper-50s. Light rain showers move in from the west by the evening.

Clouds hang tough Friday, before more sunshine returns Saturday. Both days look to top out in the upper-50s, near 60°.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Sunday’s morning/midday rain chance is trending lighter, and farther north, so it should be a great day overall! Highs will warm into the upper-60s near 70°.

Our warmest day looks to be next Monday with highs in the lower-80s. A front will move in late next Tuesday, bringing us the chance for thunderstorms. We’ll have to keep an eye on the forecast for any severe weather potential.

Temperatures will cool slightly behind the system, with highs in the 60s.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.