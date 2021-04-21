Iowa governor responds to Chauvin guilty verdict: ‘Our legal system worked’

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - During her update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was prompted for her response to Tuesday’s guilty verdict handed down to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

“It shows that our legal system worked and that justice is being served. The jury — a jury of his peers — found him guilty on all three charges. And so, I think the system worked — due process — and I think it’s time that we all come together as a country, heal, and continue to move forward.”

Asked about her thoughts on the bill making its way through Iowa’s Legislature that would increase police protections while also advocating for higher penalties for protesters, the governor said that process still needed to play out.

She praised the work done last year to unanimously pass Iowa’s More Perfect Union bill, which she said instilled sensible reforms, training, and accountability among Iowa law enforcement. Reynolds also noted that legislation was supported by law enforcement and civil rights groups.

