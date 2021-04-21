Advertisement

Iowa governor responds to Chauvin guilty verdict: ‘Our legal system worked’

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - During her update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was prompted for her response to Tuesday’s guilty verdict handed down to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

RELATED: Omaha Police Chief, state leaders respond to Chauvin verdict

Asked about her thoughts on the bill making its way through Iowa’s Legislature that would increase police protections while also advocating for higher penalties for protesters, the governor said that process still needed to play out.

She praised the work done last year to unanimously pass Iowa’s More Perfect Union bill, which she said instilled sensible reforms, training, and accountability among Iowa law enforcement. Reynolds also noted that legislation was supported by law enforcement and civil rights groups.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
Wanted man in Douglas County arrested in Nicaragua
Omaha Police Chief, state leaders respond to Chauvin verdict
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
UNMC study: Unconventional testing shows COVID-19 rates higher in schools than reported

Latest News

In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are...
Douglas County ramping up vaccine rollout, extending clinic hours, walk-ins
Mothers pleads for help for troubled son - 10PM
Mothers pleads for help for troubled son - 10PM
Drill team member facing sexual assault charges
Dance team member accused of sexual assault
Drill team member facing sexual assault charges
Dance team member accused of sexual assault - 6:30PM
Suspect in trooper death released from hospital
Suspect in Iowa trooper's death released from hospital - 6:30PM