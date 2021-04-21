Former Waterloo firefighter pleads no contest to three counts of sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Waterloo firefighter pled no contest to three counts of third-degree sexual assault Tuesday.

As a requirement of the plea agreement, Tyler Davidson will be sentenced in Douglas County Court to four years probation and be required to register as a sex offender. His bond was also revoked, effective at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and he will remain jailed until formal sentencing on May 21, amounting to “time served” in addition to the other plea agreements.

Davidson was arrested last February. According to court documents, Davidson allegedly bought sex toys for a 13-year-old boy and encouraged him to use them.

Davidson was terminated as a member of the Waterloo Fire and Rescue Department in December 2019.

