Advertisement

Former Waterloo firefighter pleads no contest to three counts of sexual assault

(ky3)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Waterloo firefighter pled no contest to three counts of third-degree sexual assault Tuesday.

As a requirement of the plea agreement, Tyler Davidson will be sentenced in Douglas County Court to four years probation and be required to register as a sex offender. His bond was also revoked, effective at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and he will remain jailed until formal sentencing on May 21, amounting to “time served” in addition to the other plea agreements.

Davidson was arrested last February. According to court documents, Davidson allegedly bought sex toys for a 13-year-old boy and encouraged him to use them.

Davidson was terminated as a member of the Waterloo Fire and Rescue Department in December 2019.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted man in Douglas County arrested in Nicaragua
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Omaha Police Chief, state leaders respond to Chauvin verdict
UNMC study: Unconventional testing shows COVID-19 rates higher in schools than reported
Washington County deputy fires gun during arrest in Omaha

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Reynolds comments on Chauvin verdict, Iowa legislation on police, protests
Iowa National Guard Adjutant Gen. Ben Corell
Iowa National Guard general shares details on his battle with COVID-19
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
FULL VIDEO: Iowa COVID-19 update
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Vaccination hesitancy prompting Iowa to reallocate COVID-19 vaccine doses