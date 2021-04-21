Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - One more freeze tonight, then finally warming up

By David Koeller
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few bursts of snow across the area this morning gave way to a bit of sunshine. However, clouds quickly bubbled back up for the afternoon helping to keep temperatures quite chilly. We only warmed into the mid and upper 40s around the metro, nearly 20 degrees below average for the second half of April. Clouds should thin out this evening, giving us a little more sunshine before sunset. With clear skies in place tonight, another frost and freeze is likely across much of the area. Expect low temperatures to dip into the upper 20s around the metro, potentially a little colder than that outside of the metro.

Freeze Warning Thursday Morning
Freeze Warning Thursday Morning(WOWT)

After a cold start Thursday, we will start a warming trend Thursday afternoon. Morning sun should help to push temperatures into the middle 50s for much of the area. Unfortunately, the sunshine will not last all day, as clouds will quickly thicken up for the afternoon as a quick-moving storm system moves into the area. This will bring us another chance for showers by Thursday evening, generally after 6pm. Rain will be on the light side, less than a quarter-inch of moisture for most of the area.

Milder weather will continue for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Even warmer weather is expected on Sunday, as highs climb to near 70. Almost Summer-like weather arrives for Monday, with highs jumping into the low 80s. Another storm system will move into the region on Tuesday, pushing a cold front and storm chances into the area.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFAB 1110 AM is an iHeartRadio station.
Radio station KFAB fires Chris Baker after racist tweet on Chauvin verdict
Wanted man in Douglas County arrested in Nicaragua
Omaha Police Chief, state leaders respond to Chauvin verdict
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
UNMC study: Unconventional testing shows COVID-19 rates higher in schools than reported

Latest News

David's Evening Forecast - One more freeze tonight, then finally warming up
Hour by hour forecast Wednesday
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Another partly sunny and cool day Wednesday
Hour by hour wind gusts - Wednesday
Mallory's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Staying chilly with a few spotty showers