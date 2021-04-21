David’s Evening Forecast - One more freeze tonight, then finally warming up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few bursts of snow across the area this morning gave way to a bit of sunshine. However, clouds quickly bubbled back up for the afternoon helping to keep temperatures quite chilly. We only warmed into the mid and upper 40s around the metro, nearly 20 degrees below average for the second half of April. Clouds should thin out this evening, giving us a little more sunshine before sunset. With clear skies in place tonight, another frost and freeze is likely across much of the area. Expect low temperatures to dip into the upper 20s around the metro, potentially a little colder than that outside of the metro.

Freeze Warning Thursday Morning (WOWT)

After a cold start Thursday, we will start a warming trend Thursday afternoon. Morning sun should help to push temperatures into the middle 50s for much of the area. Unfortunately, the sunshine will not last all day, as clouds will quickly thicken up for the afternoon as a quick-moving storm system moves into the area. This will bring us another chance for showers by Thursday evening, generally after 6pm. Rain will be on the light side, less than a quarter-inch of moisture for most of the area.

Milder weather will continue for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Even warmer weather is expected on Sunday, as highs climb to near 70. Almost Summer-like weather arrives for Monday, with highs jumping into the low 80s. Another storm system will move into the region on Tuesday, pushing a cold front and storm chances into the area.

