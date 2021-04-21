Bellevue family affected by floods gets a surprised $800 cable bill

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been two years since devasting floods disrupted so many lives in our area. While most have moved on, the bad memories suddenly popped up for one family.

When the Missouri River flowed into Paradise Lakes, residents had little time to take much. After floodwaters receded Gary Condrey found few personal items worth saving and cable boxes didn’t make his list.

“It’s been frustrating because I don’t feel I should have to explain that I was in a natural disaster and that’s why I lost their equipment,” said Condrey.

The cost of three converter boxes and one DVR showed up on Gary’s COX billing app, charges for the missing cable equipment total $800.

“Two years later it pops up out of nowhere almost on the anniversary of the flood,” said Condrey.

Gary says he was told an audit flagged missing equipment in his name. In a statement, COX doesn’t explain why charges for equipment like this lost in the flood two years ago suddenly surfaced.

But they do say they apologize to the customer and those charges have been removed from his bill.

A COX spokesman writes, “This is certainly not something we want our customers to experience and he hopes it doesn’t happen again.”

