Tuesday April 20 COVID-19 update: Three deaths in Douglas County

Douglas County cases report

DCHD reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday: Three men ages 55 to 90 have died, bringing the local death toll to 694.

The health department also reported an additional 100 positive cases, raising the total to 69,711 cases. Additionally, 62,341 Douglas County residents have recovered from COVID-19, the DCHD release states.

Area hospitals are at 77% capacity, with 339 beds available; ICU beds are at 67% capacity, with 111 beds available, the release states. Among those hospitalizations, 112 patients have COVID-19, and 31 of them are in the ICU, with 15 on ventilators. The county is also monitoring six additional patients for COVID-19.

Walk-in, drive-through vaccinations in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department continues to spread the word about walk-in and drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinics, noting that appointments are also an option for those that prefer to schedule their vaccination.

Appointments can still be made at various clinics in the area by scheduling online using the DCHD vaccination portal.

Walk-Ins Welcome Everywhere- April 20, 2021 The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has opened most community... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Mills County cases & vaccinations update

A Mills County resident age 41-60 has died, bringing the local COVID-19 death toll to 21.

Mills County Public Health and Mills County Emergency Management Agency also reported Tuesday that it had confirmed an additional 13 positive COVID-19 cases in the past week. The Mills County case total now stands at 1,587, with 1,518 recoveries reported since the start of the pandemic.

The local positivity rate as of Tuesday is 7.7%, with 69 active cases in the county.

So far, 8,390 vaccination doses have been administered in the county, according to Tuesday’s release.

MCPH is offering weekly Moderna vaccine clinics at the Shopko building in Glenwood. Appointments can be made with the online scheduler on the health department’s Facebook page, or at millscountyiowa.gov. Vaccinations are also available through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at the Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Glenwood and at Kohll’s Pharmacy in Malvern.

MCPH also advised that its vaccine hotline has been closed, but those who have questions or need further assistance can call 712-527-9699.

43 Iowa counties decline more vaccine as demand slows

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Nearly half of Iowa’s counties have rejected new doses of COVID-19 vaccine because of a lack of demand, state officials say amid a public information campaign meant to drum up interest in immunization. The state reported Tuesday that 43 of Iowa’s 99 counties declined additional shipments of the vaccines. Of the 43, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 12 as having a high rate of coronavirus transmission. Voter registration information shows that all 12 are heavily Republican. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that 36% of Republicans said they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated, compared with 12% of Democrats.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

North Omaha: Vaccinations will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the state’s vaccination registry.

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area that will be added to this list include:

The Nebraska Medical Center Bellevue Pharmacy, 2510 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, Suite 100, Bellevue NE 68123

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 5150 Center, Omaha NE 68106 NE

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 1000 South 178th St., Omaha NE 68118

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., Omaha NE 68137

Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St., Omaha NE 68198

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Kohll’s | Baker’s

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents are offered by appointment at the following locations:

CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Methodist Health System , 720 N. 114th St.

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.

Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St.

Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center.

STOCKYARDS PLAZA WALK-IN CLINIC: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk-ins — no appointment needed — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the clinic in the Stockyards Plaza, located at 35th and L streets. Other clinics may also take walk-ins during the week as they’re able.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting April 1.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A second-dose clinic will be held April 18 — three weeks after the first-dose clinic on Sunday, March 28 — at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Sarpy/Cass County

Sarpy/Cass County Health Department is planning several vaccination clinics in upcoming weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the dates below for residents born in 1961 or earlier, and Phase 1A and 1B populations. Get the link to sign up for an appointment on the health department’s website.

TUE April 6 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

WED April 7 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites), located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A second-dose clinic will be held April 18 — three weeks after the first-dose clinic on Sunday, March 28 — at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

