Advertisement

Ted Nugent, who once dismissed COVID-19, gets virus

Ted Nugent performs at Rams Head Live in Baltimore on Aug. 16, 2013. Nugent revealed he was in...
Ted Nugent performs at Rams Head Live in Baltimore on Aug. 16, 2013. Nugent revealed he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.” "I thought I was dying," Nugent says in a Facebook live video posted Monday.(Source: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Rocker Ted Nugent is revealing he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.”

“I thought I was dying,” Nugent says in a Facebook live video posted Monday. “I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days,” adding: “So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

In the video shot at his Michigan ranch, the “Cat Scratch Fever” singer repeatedly uses racist slurs to refer to COVID-19 and reiterates his previous stance that he wouldn’t be getting the vaccine because he claims wrongly that “nobody knows what’s in it.”

Nugent, a supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, previously called the pandemic a scam and has railed against public health restrictions. He has repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that 36% of Republicans said they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated, compared with 12% of Democrats. The seven-day national average of cases remains over 60,000 new infections per day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted man in Douglas County arrested in Nicaragua
Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: No bond for 16-year-old suspect; $75K bond set for older brother
Omaha Police said they found two people shot in a parked car near 22nd Street and Willis Avenue...
Omaha Police: Two found shot in car parked in lot
Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest two suspects
19-year-old D'Tavionte White-Perry (left) and Wuanya Smith ( right) were both arrested on...
Omaha Police: Shots fired at officers leads to vehicle chase, two arrests

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks during virtual tour of electric battery facility
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden praying for ‘right verdict’ in Chauvin trial
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus,...
Biden OKs more foreign seasonal workers as economy improves
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store
Keep Local Alive is going national and helping local businesses across the country.
Keep Local Alive organization expands nationwide