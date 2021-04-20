Advertisement

Suspect in Iowa plant killing not competent to stand trial

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) - A judge has found a man suspected of killing a coworker at a northern Iowa meat processing plant too mentally unfit to stand trial.

Television station WHO-TV reports that on Friday, a judge ordered 26-year-old Lukouxs Brown to be turned over to the Iowa Department of Corrections’ Medical and Classification Center.

The judge found that Brown suffers from a mental disorder that prevents him from understanding the first-degree murder charge brought against him.

He was charged after the February stabbing death of 50-year-old Wayne Smith at the Prestage Foods plant in Eagle Grove.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted man in Douglas County arrested in Nicaragua
Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: No bond for 16-year-old suspect; $75K bond set for older brother
Omaha Police said they found two people shot in a parked car near 22nd Street and Willis Avenue...
Omaha Police: Two found shot in car parked in lot
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest two suspects

Latest News

Stir Coves Concert Series is back starting June 18
Win win partnership - 10 pm
Win win partnership - 10 pm
Omaha’s racial justice leaders call Chauvin guilty verdict a step in continued battle
Nebraska governor welcomes back national guardsmen
Bellevue family affected by floods gets a surprised $800 cable bill