Sarpy County plans to widen a portion of Platteview Road

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County officials have been working on a plan to widen a portion of Platteview Road to make east-west travel more efficient.

Officials believe turning that road into an expressway is necessary as Sarpy County continues its quick pace growth.

Peyton Mass makes custom furniture in his shop in Springfield, he makes a lot of trips to Platteview Road. He says the ride takes time and can be kind of tight.

Yeah it gets kind of slow sometimes, it’s just one lane, so it would be nice to go a little bit quicker on that road,” said Mass.

Don Kelly is the Chairman of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, he says the country has a plan to widen Platteview Road from U.S.-75 to 108th Street. Turning a two-lane road into a four-lane expressway.

“It’s been my number one priority, I’ve always felt Sarpy County needed a major east-west corridor to move traffic across our county,” said Kelly.

Right now, Sarpy County has a couple of options on exactly what route the expressway will take. For the next two to three weeks, the county will take suggestions on its website from citizens.

They can even set up meetings with commissioners, Kelly says some property owners will be affected by the wider road.

“We’ll try to minimize to the greatest extent by moving the roads where we can and that’s the purpose of these meetings is to allow those people to weigh in, provide their input, and suggestions. We want to make sure we provide an opportunity for all our citizens to make their input to let their concerns be heard and also to provide suggestions,” said Kelly.

Peyton thinks driving along an expressway instead of a two-way road will make day-to-day business much easier.

“I go a lot with taking stuff to subcontractors, taking stuff over to them and clients, and that road right now kind of takes a while to get over there,” said Mass.

Sarpy County officials say the ultimate goal is to build an expressway that would eventually connect to I-80. Kelly says Sarpy County could double in size over the next two decades and he doesn’t want that growth to overtake the infrastructure.

“I want the road in place first and then the development will differently come but whether we do that or not, I can assure you one thing, the development is coming, “ said Kelly.

After taking suggestions from the public, Kelly says he hopes the plan to construct the expressway from Highway 75 to 108th Street will be shovel ready by the end of the year.

