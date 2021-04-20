Advertisement

Police ID man found fatally shot in Cedar Rapids driveway

Lights
(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Police in Cedar Rapids have identified a man who was found fatally shot last week in a driveway several blocks east of Interstate 380.

Police said Tuesday in a news release that 26-year-old Davvion Izael Flemings died in the shooting. Officers were called to the home just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired and people running from the home.

Arriving officers found Flemings behind a parked vehicle in a driveway with several gunshot wounds. Police, firefighters, and medics administered emergency care to Flemings, but he died at the scene.

Detectives gathered evidence at the scene. No arrests in the case were reported Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted man in Douglas County arrested in Nicaragua
Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: No bond for 16-year-old suspect; $75K bond set for older brother
Omaha Police said they found two people shot in a parked car near 22nd Street and Willis Avenue...
Omaha Police: Two found shot in car parked in lot
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest two suspects

Latest News

Stir Coves Concert Series is back starting June 18
Win win partnership - 10 pm
Win win partnership - 10 pm
Omaha’s racial justice leaders call Chauvin guilty verdict a step in continued battle
Nebraska governor welcomes back national guardsmen
Bellevue family affected by floods gets a surprised $800 cable bill