Petition filed to keep Council Bluffs street open

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A community fighting to keep a neighborhood street from being closed to expand and beautify a YMCA facility is taking action against the city.

Tony Beraldi, leading the charge to Keep Baughn Street Open, filed a petition for an injunction against the city and council last week after the group said their request for a hearing during an upcoming Council Bluffs City Council meeting was denied.

The documents were filed in Pottawattamie County Court on Thursday.

When the YMCA opened the Charles E. Lakin facility, officials said they were surprised at how many people were driving into the location. The Council Bluffs City Council agreed to vacate Baughn Street to make way for additional parking for the YMCA facility and a new park.

The injunction alleges the decision process violated city codes when approvals were granted for the expansion proposal, stating, for example, that adjustments to zoning requests should have reset the rules of approval, allowing for more opportunities for public comment and evaluation. Beraldi’s petition also requests that all work on Baughn Street in relation to the project stop until the matter can be properly evaluated.

It would take the approval of two city council members to bring the issue back before the council. Mayor Matt Walsh said last month that was not likely to happen.

