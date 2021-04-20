Advertisement

Omaha Police: Gun discharged during arrest

Officers were assisting in arrest of Washington County woman wanted on multiple felony warrants.
(Valley news Live)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Monday that a weapon was discharged during the arrest of a woman wanted on multiple felony warrants.

According to an OPD news release, authorities fired a gun while assisting Washington County deputies and the Metro Fugitive Task Force with the arrest.

A Washington County deputy was trying to make contact with the woman at about 4 p.m. Monday near 11th and Locust streets, the report states. She was in the passenger side of a white truck being driven by a man; they left the area in the truck, totaling the vehicle near 12th and Cuming streets, the OPD release states.

The pair then continued on foot before they were apprehended after a short pursuit, OPD said.

Officers say no one was hurt during the encounter. The incident remains under investigation.

