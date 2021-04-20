Omaha family hopes FEMA COVID-funeral assistance helps get them caught up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millions in federal relief funds are now available to help cover the costs of COVID-related funerals.

“I set my alarm and I was calling and calling, and I think I called over 600 times,” said Megan Sharpe who applied for the funeral assistance last Monday. “My phone would only show the 800 number and I got through.”

Sharpe lost her mother to COVID last year, making her eligible for up to $9,000 in FEMA funeral assistance.

”When Mom was doing Zooms with us she knew it was the end,” said Sharpe. “She knew she wasn’t going to make it, so we talked about the funeral. We knew that it wasn’t going to be the celebration of life that she deserved.”

COVID restrictions held back the celebration but not the funeral bill.

“What I’ve learned in the past five months is that the cost of a funeral is something that nobody can really understand,” said Sharpe. “Writing a check for over $13,000 and wondering why it has to cost that much.”

She and her siblings struggling to come up with the money.

“Even with all the cutbacks and doing as much as we could for the cost and trying to cut back as much as possible, we still had to scrimp to put things together and take from one account to another,” said Sharpe. “Fortunately we were able to pay it, but it’s hurt all of us, it hurt everybody. I work hard my sister works, my brothers work hard, and we’re all just trying to fill the gap of where that funding came from.”

Sharpe is not alone, according to Victoria Haneman, a law professor at Creighton. She’s researching what’s called ‘funeral poverty’ and advocating for change in the industry to lessen the cost.

“It’s estimated that about 40% of families would have issues with unexpected expenses of $400 or greater,” said Haneman. “And look at the average cost of a funeral, I mean it’s staggering. They’re averaging that $9,000 is the estimate but that’s coming from the FNDA, which is the National Funeral Director’s Association so they may be estimating low. “

As was the case with Lolly’s funeral. Sharpe’s meticulous in making sure everything was in order to attempt to get back some of that $13,000.

“I called the week before. I had all my documentation prepared. I knew that there was going to be a hope that we get some of that relief back,’ said Sharpe, noting it’s still all about her mom.

“I’m too stubborn and too dedicated to the memory of my mom to let anything be missed.”

In order to be eligible for FEMA funeral assistance, the funeral has to have taken place after January 20, 2021. For more information and to apply visit the FEMA website.

