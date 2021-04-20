Advertisement

OFD respond to apartment fire in North Omaha neighborhood

Apartment fire near Boyd Street on April 19, 2021.
Apartment fire near Boyd Street on April 19, 2021.(PHOTO: Leigh Waldman WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews help put out a fire at an apartment in a North Omaha neighborhood Monday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire report, the cause of the fire was unattended food on the stove. Fire crews went near North 49th Ave and Boyd Street and declared a working fire after reporting smoke.

The fire was put out within 22 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest two suspects
19-year-old D'Tavionte White-Perry (left) and Wuanya Smith ( right) were both arrested on...
Omaha Police: Shots fired at officers leads to vehicle chase, two arrests
People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Monday is a First Alert Day
Monday is a First Alert Day due to the potential for a wintry mix
Omaha Police homicide detectives are looking for help identifying the individuals in this photo.
CAN YOU HELP? Omaha Police investigating Westroads Mall shooting looking for ‘persons of interest’

Latest News

(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
Homeowners by Iowa interstate demand better communication with reconstruction project
Crews investigate an abandoned apartment fire in Omaha
Neighbors fight to keep street open in Council Bluffs
Petition filed to keep Council Bluffs street open
Hockey returns to Ralston arena - 6:30 pm
Hockey returns to Ralston arena - 6:30 pm