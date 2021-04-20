OFD respond to apartment fire in North Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews help put out a fire at an apartment in a North Omaha neighborhood Monday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire report, the cause of the fire was unattended food on the stove. Fire crews went near North 49th Ave and Boyd Street and declared a working fire after reporting smoke.

The fire was put out within 22 minutes and no injuries were reported.

