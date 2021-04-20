Advertisement

NSP sends troopers to Minnesota ahead of conclusion of Derek Chauvin trial

NSP cruiser
NSP cruiser(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday they’ve sent a team of troopers to Minnesota.

Cody Thomas, public information officer for NSP, said their assistance was requested by emergency management officials in Minnesota through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Thomas didn’t give more details on what troopers would be doing in Minnesota, but said they’ll be stationed at state facilities.

This comes as the jury resumes deliberations in the Derek Chauvin trial regarding the 2020 death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted man in Douglas County arrested in Nicaragua
Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: No bond for 16-year-old suspect; $75K bond set for older brother
Omaha Police said they found two people shot in a parked car near 22nd Street and Willis Avenue...
Omaha Police: Two found shot in car parked in lot
Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest two suspects
19-year-old D'Tavionte White-Perry (left) and Wuanya Smith ( right) were both arrested on...
Omaha Police: Shots fired at officers leads to vehicle chase, two arrests

Latest News

Keep Local Alive is going national and helping local businesses across the country.
Keep Local Alive organization expands nationwide
(Source: KEYC News Now)
UNMC study: Unconventional testing shows COVID-19 rates higher in schools than reported
The Next 5 Days
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Staying chilly with a spotty shower chance Tuesday and Wednesday
Tuesday, April 20th
Mallory's Tuesday Morning Forecast