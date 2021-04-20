NSP sends troopers to Minnesota ahead of conclusion of Derek Chauvin trial

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday they’ve sent a team of troopers to Minnesota.

Cody Thomas, public information officer for NSP, said their assistance was requested by emergency management officials in Minnesota through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Thomas didn’t give more details on what troopers would be doing in Minnesota, but said they’ll be stationed at state facilities.

This comes as the jury resumes deliberations in the Derek Chauvin trial regarding the 2020 death of George Floyd.

