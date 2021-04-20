Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Staying chilly with a spotty shower chance Tuesday and Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re still tracking light snow showers early Tuesday morning for areas from Beatrice to Creston, Iowa. These snow showers will continue to move out of the WOWT viewing area throughout the early morning hours. Morning temperatures range from the upper-20s to the mid-30s, with wind chills in the 20s.

We should see some sunshine this morning, before clouds build back in for the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid to upper-40s today, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. A spotty shower is possible, especially west, during the afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts up to 25 mph Tuesday afternoon (wowt)

A few showers may linger during the overnight hours; otherwise, we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies with lows dipping back below-freezing. Winds will be light and variable, around 5 to 10 mph.

The forecast for Wednesday is fairly similar to Tuesday’s – partly sunny skies, wind gusts up to 25 mph, and a spotty afternoon shower. Wednesday’s rain chance will shift east, over western Iowa. Once again, temperatures will drop below-freezing Wednesday night.

We'll dip back below-freezing Wednesday and Thursday mornings (WOWT)

We’ll start to warm up a bit Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper-50s. A chance for showers returns Thursday evening through Friday morning, before temperatures warm back into the lower-60s Friday afternoon.

Sunshine returns Saturday with highs in the mid to upper-50s. A midday shower is possible Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures could reach 80° Monday, ahead of a storm chance late Tuesday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.