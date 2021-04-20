Advertisement

Keep Local Alive organization expands nationwide

Keep Local Alive is going national and helping local businesses across the country.
Keep Local Alive is going national and helping local businesses across the country.(Leigh Waldman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization started here in the metro to help local businesses is expanding its reach.

“So the group started here, and then the group slowly started to grow and we decided, you know, let’s take KLA across America,” Bobby Johnson, one of the Keep Local Alive founders said.

The group has grown exponentially since it started in the middle of the pandemic.

“COVID has had an effect on a lot of different things in the community, a lot of different people, a lot of different - but one thing that was born out of it was this whole movement. It’s not going anywhere, this thing grows every single day,” Johnson said.

We first met Bobby Johnson and Traci Page last August, right here at Karma Koffee.

Back then, Keep Local Alive was just a Facebook Group with a few thousand followers helping customers find a local business rather than a national chain.

Now things have changed.

“My co-founder and I, Dave Loveland, started out 2 months ago and we hit 68 cities in two months. Started it here in Omaha, NE and ending it here in Omaha, NE,” Johnson said beaming with pride.

Thousands of businesses nationwide are a part of the Keep Local Alive organization.

Johnson and Loveland’s trip documented in photos, laid out on the map, sharing the stories of the people behind the pictures.

Page, the co-owner of Karma Koffee in Omaha, credits the KLA group for keeping her doors open during the pandemic.

The impact this group has had is just insurmountable. And we could not have survived without Keep Local Alive. It’s been incredible,” Page said.

She’s excited for the new businesses around the country to feel that same boost.

Johnson never expected his idea to grow in the way it has, but he’s excited to see where it continues on.

“This existed pre-COVID, it’s going to exist post-COVID. Just people need to be intentional about supporting local businesses and ban together and go make a difference,” Johnson said.

He does hope that KLA keeps expanding and supporting businesses in even more cities.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted man in Douglas County arrested in Nicaragua
Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: No bond for 16-year-old suspect; $75K bond set for older brother
Omaha Police said they found two people shot in a parked car near 22nd Street and Willis Avenue...
Omaha Police: Two found shot in car parked in lot
Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest two suspects
19-year-old D'Tavionte White-Perry (left) and Wuanya Smith ( right) were both arrested on...
Omaha Police: Shots fired at officers leads to vehicle chase, two arrests

Latest News

(Source: KEYC News Now)
UNMC study: Unconventional testing shows COVID-19 rates higher in schools than reported
NSP cruiser
NSP sends troopers to Minnesota ahead of conclusion of Derek Chauvin trial
The Next 5 Days
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Staying chilly with a spotty shower chance Tuesday and Wednesday
Tuesday, April 20th
Mallory's Tuesday Morning Forecast