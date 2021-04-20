David’s Evening Forecast - Staying chilly with a few spotty showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A light freeze across the area this morning, but thankfully the metro area staying snow free. A coating of snow falling this morning across far southern Nebraska but quickly melting in the strong April sunshine. A steady north breeze and patchy cloud cover helped keep temperatures quite cool for April, only warming into the mid and upper 40s around the metro. Those temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below average for the middle of April. A few spotty showers have developed over central Nebraska and will try to push into eastern Nebraska this evening. As the sun sets, those showers will slowly fade away, but a few light showers could reach the metro around sunset. We’ll be dry and cold overnight, with another light freeze expected for the area.

We’ll repeat the forecast again for Wednesday. A light freeze in the morning with a little sun to start the day. Expect clouds to build up again in the afternoon, with highs only topping out in the upper 40s. Temperatures will fall back below freeze Wednesday night, with patchy frost possible as well. We’ll finally start to see some slightly warmer weather on Thursday, with highs climbing back into the middle 50s. A few light rain showers may push through the area Thursday night into Friday morning.

Cool conditions will persist into the weekend, with highs on Friday and Saturday in the mid and upper 50s. Finally, some Spring-like weather arrives on Sunday with highs in the 60s. Temperatures jump into the 80s on Monday, as a storm system spins into the Midwest. That will likely lead to a chance for thunderstorms by Tuesday along with the warmer wather.

