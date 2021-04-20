Crews investigate an abandoned apartment fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating what was a cause of a fire at an abandoned apartment building in the South Omaha area on Sunday afternoon.

According to the fire report, smoke was noted in the area of 29th and Pacific. Fire crews investigated and discovered heavy smoke and flames from the second and third-floor windows of a three-story abandoned apartment complex.

The fire continued from the second to the third floor and was put out within 14 minutes. No one was in the apartment and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews also put out another apartment fire in Omaha Monday morning.

Officials want to notify the public that if anyone has any information can call the ARSON hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

(A reward may be available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest)

