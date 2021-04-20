Boys Town announces plans to build a new school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Boys Town is preparing to tear down its old high school and build a bigger and more modern one.

The Boys Town High School has a lot of history, it’s been here for 74 years. The trouble is that it’s getting expensive to keep patching the problems and they decided to put a new one in its place.

The superintendent of schools believes Father Flanagan, the founder of Boys Town more than 100 years ago, would be proud to see the process of expanding its high school to house students from fourth to 12th grade.

“We’re going to have larger classrooms, they’re undersized now,” said the Superintendent of Schools of Boys Town, Bob Reznicek.

It doesn’t take long to see how history has taken its toll on a 74-year-old building.

“It’s more than served its purpose,” said Reznicek.

Classroom square footage will grow in size by 25% with better technology and learning space to create more opportunities for students who are often on their second, third, or even last chance.

“Our graduation rate is if we have a student who stays with us over 14-months, it’s right at 100%. The longer they are in our program, we can get them to graduate,” said Reznicek.

Senior Hazakiah Williams of New York has spent 21 months at Boys Town preparing for college and a career in marketing.

“They had a construction worker following me. I thought it was cool. Everyone kept asking why is someone following you, they were looking at my schedule and different things affect me and things they could change for my path and for other people,” said Williams.

Boys Town is launching a campaign to raise $30 million for the school. Unlike public schools where school bonds can be put to a vote, Boys Town doesn’t have that option.

With around 100 students graduating every year, school officials believe this blueprint of the future will allow them to reach even more students.

“Students today carry their lockers with them,” said Reznicek.

The new Boys Town Education Center is scheduled to open in August 2021 and the teardown of the high school gets underway in June.

