2 white men charged with hate crime in attack on Black man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities in Des Moines have charged two white men accused of attacking a Black man with hate crimes.

The Des Moines Register reports that the attack happened Saturday in the city’s Capitol Heights neighborhood. Police say 35-year-old Joseph William Rossing and 49-year-old Robert Ray Shelton, both of Des Moines, were talking in the street when the victim drove by and yelled at the men to get their children out of the street.

Police say the men pried open the victim’s door and punched and kicked the victim in the face while yelling racial slurs at him. Police say in court documents that Rossing is on parole for various convictions and is a member of a white supremacist gang.

Police say Shelton is currently on probation.

