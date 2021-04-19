Advertisement

Waterloo man pleads guilty in standoff, shooting at police

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A 71-year-old Waterloo man who caused a long standoff while firing shots at police in 2019 pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison.

Gregory Irvin Nelson was sentenced after he filed written pleas of guilty earlier this month to four counts arising from the confrontation at his apartment in December 2019. Police say officers were called to the apartment after residents heard Nelson yelling in the halls.

He fired several shots while holed up in the apartment for several hours. No one was injured.

The standoff ended when a police tactical unit entered the building and arrested Nelson.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest two suspects
19-year-old D'Tavionte White-Perry (left) and Wuanya Smith ( right) were both arrested on...
Omaha Police: Shots fired at officers leads to vehicle chase, two arrests
People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Monday is a First Alert Day
Monday is a First Alert Day due to the potential for a wintry mix
Omaha Police homicide detectives are looking for help identifying the individuals in this photo.
CAN YOU HELP? Omaha Police investigating Westroads Mall shooting looking for ‘persons of interest’

Latest News

(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
Homeowners by Iowa interstate demand better communication with reconstruction project
Crews investigate an abandoned apartment fire in Omaha
Apartment fire near Boyd Street on April 19, 2021.
OFD respond to apartment fire in North Omaha neighborhood
Neighbors fight to keep street open in Council Bluffs
Petition filed to keep Council Bluffs street open
Hockey returns to Ralston arena - 6:30 pm
Hockey returns to Ralston arena - 6:30 pm