Wanted man in Douglas County arrested in Nicaragua

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man considered a top 10 most wanted fugitive in Douglas County has been captured, however, he needs to be extradited back to Omaha.

6 News has learned Adam Hawhee was arrested in Nicaragua. He’s facing 26 counts of child porn possession and two counts of child enticement.

Hawhee was arrested last April then again in July when new allegations arose but failed to show up for a court appearance in December.

Correction: Due to a source error, the original version of this story referenced the wrong country where the arrest took place. 6 News regrets the error.

