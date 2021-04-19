Advertisement

Top regulator warns of COVID-19 hazards inside Iowa Capitol

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A top workplace safety regulator has warned the Republican leaders of the Iowa Legislature that conditions inside the state Capitol are hazardous and may be exposing workers to the coronavirus.

Russell Perry, administrator of the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration, warned in a “hazard alert letter” dated April 13 that an inspection by his agency raised concerns for the potential of worker illnesses tied to COVID-19 exposure.

Perry wrote that social distancing is not always practiced or enforced inside the building, temperature checks and health screens are not performed on everyone entering and employees are not required to report positive tests to legislative leaders under their policy

