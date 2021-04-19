Advertisement

Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the man in custody in connection with a shooting at a southeastern Wisconsin tavern that left three men dead and three others injured was involved in a fight at the bar before coming back with a handgun and opening fire.

Twenty-four-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson appeared in court on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide for the early Sunday shooting at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers.

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson. Authorities say Vinson was apprehended in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, April 18, that left multiple men dead and others injured.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set bond for Vinson at $4 million cash, citing the seriousness of the charges, Vinson’s record of possession of firearms and the risk of flight.

The three people killed were identified as 24-year-old Cedric Guston, 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest two suspects
19-year-old D'Tavionte White-Perry (left) and Wuanya Smith ( right) were both arrested on...
Omaha Police: Shots fired at officers leads to vehicle chase, two arrests
People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Monday is a First Alert Day
Monday is a First Alert Day due to the potential for a wintry mix
Omaha Police homicide detectives are looking for help identifying the individuals in this photo.
CAN YOU HELP? Omaha Police investigating Westroads Mall shooting looking for ‘persons of interest’

Latest News

(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
Homeowners by Iowa interstate demand better communication with reconstruction project
In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota...
Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
Chauvin trial: Jury deliberations, city prepares for protests