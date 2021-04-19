David's Evening Forecast - Snow ending for the metro, light snow in southern Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strong cold front brought a significant drop in temperatures to the Omaha metro this morning, with readings falling into the 30s before sunrise, with little in the way of warming this afternoon. Behind that cold front, a band of rain mixing to snow pushed through the area. The rain changing over to all snow this afternoon and coming down at a good clip at times. The snow will push south of the metro quickly this evening, with generally dry conditions expected for the drive home into the early overnight.

An additional round of snow is expected tonight, however, it will remain well south of the Omaha metro. That snow falling generally in far southern Nebraska and Iowa, with better snow coverage in Kansas and Missouri. The best chances for accumulating snow will remain south of Highway 2 in Nebraska and Iowa. While snow could come down heavy for a brief period, temperatures that are in the mid-30s will likely melt off some of that snow. A few areas may see 1 to 2 inches of snow near the Kansas and Missouri borders, with an isolated 3-inch report possible. Snow will generally be coming to an end by 6am Tuesday.

Snow Potential Tonight (WOWT)

Even as the snow moves out, cold conditions will remain in place for most of the area. Temperatures tonight will likely dip just below freezing in spots. Temperatures will only warm into the middle 40s on Tuesday, with another light freeze expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Freeze Warnings are in effect across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa where some vegetation may be far enough into the growing seeing to be affected by the cold conditions.

Freeze Warning Tuesday and Wednesday (WOWT)

Rain chance will not be far away either, with a chance for a few spotty showers returning both Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. We should finally see a little sunshine to start Thursday warming temperatures into the upper 50s. However, rain chances quickly return by Thursday evening into Friday morning. Sun returns Friday afternoon with highs near 60. Drier weather finally arrives by the weekend, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.